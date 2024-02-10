New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The Iranian ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, on Friday said the cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in the development of the Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor is a testament to the growing bilateral ties.

Speaking to ANI at the Iranian embassy in the national capital on Friday, the envoy said, "Economic relations between Iran and India are developing across sectors. The cooperation between the two countries in the development of Chabahar port, as the golden gateway connecting nations along the Indian Ocean to Central Asia and the Caucasus, and the cooperation in the International North-South Transport Corridor are important examples of the growing cooperation and bilateral ties."

The Chabahar port in Iran is seen as a key component of India's connectivity initiatives, holding immense significance as it provides a viable and shorter route for trade between India, Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asia.

INSTC is a multi-modal transportation route linking the Indian Ocean and the Persian Gulf to the Caspian Sea via Iran and onward to northern Europe via St Petersburg in Russia.

The INSTC envisages the movement of goods from Mumbai (India) to Shahid Beheshti Port - Chabahar (Iran) by sea, from Chabahar to Bandar-e- Anzali (an Iranian port on the Caspian Sea) by road, and then from Bandar-e- Anzali to Astrakhan (a Caspian port in the Russian Federation) by ship across the Caspian Sea, and after that from Astrakhan to other regions of the Russian Federation and further into Europe by Russian railways.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi on Friday, the envoy added, "The relations between Iran and India have a long history. Beautiful Persian poems are still read in every corner of India. India, like a kind nanny, has preserved the Persian language in its heart throughout the centuries, and the Persian poets of India have made a great contribution to the elevation of our poetry. The valuable action of the esteemed Indian government in recognising the Persian language as one of the nine official languages in the educational policy of India deserves appreciation and respect."

He also underscored the importance of India-Iran coordination at multiple regional and global levels, saying that the interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa opened doors for a new phase or chapter in cooperation between the two nations.

"Iran and India have important coordination and cooperation at the regional and international levels. The presence of Iran and India in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS shows the cooperation of the two countries at the international level," the envoy stated.

"The recent cordial meeting of His Excellency President Raisi and the Honorable Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in South Africa, has paved way for the new phase in the good cooperation between Iran and India at mutual and international level," he added.

At the event, the Iranian envoy also raised the challenge of 'terrorism' faced by Tehran and underlined its war against the menace in past decades.

"In the last four decades, Iran's people and government have stood against many fierce storms such as imposed war, terror, economic sanctions or economic terrorism and maximum pressure, and are moving towards the heights of victory," the Iranian ambassador said.

"The Islamic Republic as a victim of terrorism has had a non-stop fight against terrorism. In this field, Iran has prevented ISIS from dominating the West Asian region. The Islamic Republic of Iran is proud to have lost one of its national heroes in the fight against terrorism, and the world will never forget the assassination of General Soleimani by terrorist forces in Iraq," the envoy added.

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Shripad Y. Naik, also presided over the event held at the Iranian embassy in the national capital.

Taking to his official handle on X, the Union Minister posted, "Delighted to meet and extend my warm wishes to Hon'ble Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to India His Excellency Dr. Iraj Elahi and Mrs. Elahi on the occasion of 45th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution." (ANI)

