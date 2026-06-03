World News | Chairman of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party Meets Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met a delegation led by Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) of Nepal, and both sides expressed their firm resolve to work together to enhance the special ties between the two countries.

The Home Minister congratulated Lamichhane on RSP's victory in the elections and conveyed India's best wishes for the success of the new government.

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"A meeting was held by Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah with the Nepalese delegation led by Shri Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), in New Delhi today," Home Minister's Office said in a post on X.

"The Home Minister congratulated Shri Lamichhane on RSP's victory in the elections and conveyed India's best wishes for the success of the new government. Both sides expressed their firm resolve to work together for enhancing the special ties between India and Nepal," it added.

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Lamichhane also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"It was wonderful to meet with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, in New Delhi today. We held a constructive dialogue on strengthening Nepal-India relations, focusing on our development partnership, and multifaceted engagements," Lamichhane said in a post on X.

Jaishankar said their discussions focused on the India-Nepal development partnership and people-to-people ties.

"A pleasure to meet Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairperson Rabi Lamichhane and his delegation today in Delhi. Our discussions focused on the India-Nepal development partnership and people-to-people ties. These have a crucial role in promoting growth and prosperity," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Lamichhane's visit to India is a part of the regular contacts between the political parties of the two countries.

"We have a multifaceted partnership with Nepal that includes government-to-government, people-to-people, and cultural relations. We value these contacts as they help in further strengthening and deepening our friendly partnership," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in weekly media briefing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)