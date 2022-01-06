Chicago, Jan 6 (AP) Chicago school leaders cancelled classes Thursday for a second consecutive day after failing to reach agreement with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols in the nation's third-largest school district.

The Chicago Teachers Union sought to revert to remote instruction during the latest surge of infections and while both sides hammer out a deal. But Chicago Public Schools leaders have said remote learning didn't work and schools can safely remain open with protocols in place.

The move to cancel classes and activities Thursday affects roughly 350,000 students and came after closed-door negotiations Wednesday failed to produce a deal. The issues include metrics for closing schools.

“We have no choice but to cancel classes tomorrow,” Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said at a Wednesday evening news conference.

Students returned to class Monday after a two-week winter break with COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations fuelled by the omicron variant at record levels. School districts nationwide have grappled with the same issue, with most opting to stay open while ramping up virus testing, tweaking protocols and making other real-time adjustments in response to the shifting pandemic. (AP)

