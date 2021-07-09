Chicago, Jul 9 (AP) A federal indictment filed Thursday charges a 28-year-old Chicago man in connection to a drive-by shooting this week of three undercover law enforcement officers, and it says the suspect told authorities he mistook the officers for rival gang members.

Eugene “Gen Gen” McClaurin is charged with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Charging documents accuse McClaurin of shooting all three though the charge pertains to one agent. It is likely other charges will follow. A conviction on the one count carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

The indictment says McClaurin told investigators a friend had warned him rival gang members were in the area in a vehicle similar to the unmarked vehicle the two ATF agents and task force officer were in. He began following it, then pulled along side and opened fire while driving onto an expressway on Chicago's South Side.

McClaurin “stated that he had purchased the Glock for personal protection a few months before the shooting,” the indictment says.

McClaurin was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The shooting occurred at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday near the 22nd District police station. The officers were treated for their injuries at an area hospital and released later Wednesday. The three officers were on their way to an assignment when they were shot, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown told reporters Wednesday.

The shooting came ahead of a visit to suburban Crystal Lake, Illinois, by President Joe Biden. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she planned to discuss gun control and the city's violence, which has included an increase in shootings this year, with Biden. (AP)

