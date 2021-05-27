Santiago [Chile], May 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris reported on Wednesday 5,176 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,344,618 cases.

Meanwhile, 39 more deaths were also recorded in the past day, bringing the total to 28,624.

Paris added that while people continue to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and in the face of an increase in cases in the last few days, it is essential for everyone to maintain self-care measures since they are the most effective way to avoid new infections for now.

According to the health ministry data, the South American country is registering a slight, steady increase in the weekly moving average of over 6,000 COVID-19 cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

