Santiago [Chile], June 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile exceeded 30,000 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, after recording 121 more deaths to a total of 30,058, said the Ministry of Health, which also reported 6,958 new infections for a total of 1,434,884 cases.

During a press conference, Health Minister Enrique Paris confirmed that there has been a "major increase in deaths" in the last few days.

Deputy Health Minister Paula Daza added that Chile's border closure will be extended until June 30 in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus and the entry of new variants into the country.

The official also announced that 11 communes, among them two in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, will be placed under lockdown starting on Thursday.

Chile is in the midst of a critical health situation, after reporting peaks of over 8,000 daily infections during the last week, with intensive care units on the verge of collapse. (ANI/Xinhua)

