Beijing [China], March 5 (ANI): China has accused the US of spreading all kinds of false information on the fentanyl issue, smearing and scapegoating China and raising tariffs on Chinese imports over fentanyl, terming these moves "unjustified."

In a statement on March 5, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian expressed China's opposition to US pressure, threats and blackmailing under the pretext of the fentanyl issue. He said that China's position is "clear-cut" and expressed Beijing's readiness for practical cooperation with the US based on equality and mutual respect.

In a post on X, Lin stated, "The US is spreading all kinds of false information on the fentanyl issue, smearing and scapegoating China, and hiking tariffs on Chinese imports over fentanyl. Such moves are unjustified and will do no one good. China's position is clear-cut. We stand ready for practical cooperation with the US based on equality and mutual respect. We firmly oppose the US pressuring, threatening and blackmailing China under the pretext of the fentanyl issue. We urge the US to respect facts, bear in mind its own interest and make the right choice."

Lin Jian also highlighted some takeaways from the white paper "Controlling Fentanyl-Related Substances--China's Contribution." According to the white paper, China has imposed full control of fentanyl-related substances from May 1, 2019. China has implemented integrated measures like expanding the list of controlled substances, bolstering regular supervision, boosting inspection and seizure, and implementing innovative controls.

In a post on X, Lin wrote, "Some takeaways from the white paper "Controlling Fentanyl-Related Substances--China's Contribution": China imposed full control of fentanyl-related substances from May 1, 2019, making it the first country in the world to do so. China has enumerated fentanyl-related medications in the List of Controlled Narcotic Drugs and exercises strict control in terms of their manufacturing, sale, use, and export. "

"China has adopted integrated measures such as expanding the list of controlled substances, strengthening regular supervision, stepping up inspection and seizure, and implementing innovative controls. China has expanded the control list of precursors of fentanyl-related substances and supervise their production, sales, purchase, transportation, and export. China has been promoting China-US cooperation on drug control. Since 2024, with more than 100 instances of information exchange, China and the US have achieved breakthrough progress in the collaborative investigations of multiple transnational cases," he added.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's statement comes after US President Donald Trump doubled the tariff on all Chinese imports from 10 percent to 20 percent, CNN reported. The Trump administration stressed that the tariffs were necessary to stop the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

China retaliated on Tuesday by announcing 15 per cent tariffs on chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton imports from the US, according to a statement from the State Council Tariff Commission. In addition, a 10 per cent tariff was imposed on "sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products," it said.

Separately, China's Ministry of Commerce said it included 15 more American companies, including drone maker Skydio, to its export control list, which would ban Chinese companies from exporting dual-use equipment to them, as per CNN.

Alfredo Montufar-Helu, head of the China Center for the Conference Board, said, China's retaliatory tariffs followed a "restrained, targeted approach aimed at causing pain to those industries that matter the most to the supporters of the Trump administration." He noted that China's tariffs allow negotiations to potentially avoid even more damaging tariffs down the road. On Tuesday, China announced more measures targeting the US, including stopping lumber imports from the US, suspending permits given to three US companies for exporting soybeans to China and an anti-dumping probe into some imports of American fiber optic products. (ANI)

