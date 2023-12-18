Taipei [Taiwan], December 18 (ANI): Taiwan is gearing up for Presidential elections scheduled for January 13 next year. Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is up against Hou Yu-ih the Taipei Mayor representing the Kuomintan and Ko Wen-jie of the Taiwan People's Party.

Even as Taiwan's people get ready to make the choice the apprehension is that Beijing is targeting young Taiwanese in an effort to influence their vote.

According to the Taiwan based newspaper Taipei Times China is targeting young voter using the TikTok app. The report says that videos being shared on TikTok are aimed at propagating distrust in Taiwan's government and military.

According to Taipei Times, China state backed Global Times and other pro-establishment outlets have published reports critical of the ruling DPP and its leaders in an effort to generate a negative opinion about the party.

The Taipei Times quoted sources as saying that "The Chinese Communist Party [CCP] has defined this election as a choice between 'war and peace' and continues to spread the threat of war through China's state media."

"Pro-China candidates have even echoed these threats, claiming that a vote for the DPP is a vote to send young people to the battlefield. They are cooperating with the CCP to intimidate Taiwanese," the source added.

The aim of these video is diverting the voters' attention toward parties that may seem favourable to closer ties with Beijing and generate a Pro-China sentiment among younger voters in Taiwan.

The source quoted by Taipei Times said that "The CCP is also attempting to convince young Taiwanese that conscription means they are sacrificing their studies, careers and futures."

"China basically intends to use cognitive warfare to foster negative views on the policies of the ruling party among young Taiwanese, all with an eye toward affecting the outcome of the election," the source further added.

CNN reported that at a recent closed-door security briefing Taiwan's intelligence community warned that China had been working to influence Taiwan's upcoming election using disinformation. The goal of this was to bolster the chances of opposition candidates who are more likely to favor improving ties with Beijing.

In Taiwan, Government employees are banned from using TikTok but there is no blanket ban on the App for citizens.

The incumbent DPP is said to be leading in all opinion polls. The Taiwan election comes at a time when Tensions between China and Taiwan are high.

On Monday Taiwan's Defence Ministry reported that PLA aircraft had entered the Taiwan space while two Chinese balloons were also detected.

"Six PLA aircraft and 2 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m. 1 of the detected aircraft (Y-8 ASW) had entered Taiwan's SW ADIZ. Two PRC's balloons were detected on Sunday after crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait at the location 110 nautical miles NW of Keelung and altitude of approximately 27,000 feet. The balloons headed east and disappeared at 09:36 and 16:35 respectively " Taiwan's Ministry of Defence said in a post on X. (ANI)

