Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Chinese officials have extended the prison term of Tibetan activist Tsongon Tsering by another eight months after he denied the charges against him.

According to a report by Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD), The Kyungchu County People's Court issued the extension following Tsering's refusal to accept his charges. He has now been moved to a facility in Barkham (Ch: Maerkang) County, which serves as the administrative center of the Ngaba (Ch: Aba) Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture (TAP). Tsongon Tsering has not been allowed any communication with his family, who have also faced strict limitations.

Authorities have explicitly cautioned his relatives against discussing his situation, and their movements have been closely monitored. His family has also been prohibited from making visits and has been restricted from participating in religious ceremonies during the Tibetan New Year, TCHRD reported.

TCHRD stated that Tsongon Tsering, a 29-year-old from Tsaruma village in Kakhog (Ch: Hongyuan) County in Ngaba, received an initial sentence of eight months in prison in October 2024 on the accusation of "disrupting social order" after he shared a video revealing illegal sand and gravel extraction in his community.

On October 14, he filed a public complaint while showing his identification and detailing how Anhui Xianhe Construction Engineering Company was carrying out mining operations disguised as road construction, resulting in significant environmental harm. The video gained widespread attention, leading authorities to summon and detain Tsering and his family according to TCHRD.

The Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy urges Chinese authorities to promptly annul the conviction and sentence of Tsongon Tsering. Authorities must honor and protect the basic rights of all Tibetans, including human rights advocates and activists, allowing them to express their views freely without the threat of persecution.

The right to express oneself is fundamental to human rights, and no person should endure incarceration or punishment for sharing their beliefs. The Chinese government must take swift measures to safeguard these rights and show its dedication to international human rights norms, TCHRD reiterated. (ANI)

