London [UK], March 29 (ANI): Coal generation rose in China in 2020, while falling elsewhere -- making it the only G20 nation to see a significant jump in coal-fired generation.

According to a report by research from Ember, a London-based energy and climate research group, China is now responsible for more than half (53 per cent) of the world's coal-fired electricity, up from 44 per cent in 2015.

"China's coal generation rose by 2 per cent in 2020... China's electricity demand was 33 per cent higher in 2020 than in 2015, rising by more than all electricity demand in India in 2020... China is now responsible for more than half (53 per cent) of the world's coal-fired electricity, up from 44 per cent in 2015," the report read.

"China is still struggling to curb its coal generation growth. Fast-rising demand for electricity is driving up coal power and emissions," said Muyi Yang Senior Electricity Policy Analyst - Asia, Ember in the report.

The report in July stated that China has so far been unable to find enough clean energy to meet rapid increases in electricity demand. Renewables met only around half of China's power consumption growth last year.

Over the years China has received much applause for its clean environmental speeches at climate change and environmental events. However, on the ground reality narrates a different story as China continues to be the largest coal producer globally.

Citing China Coal Transport and Distribution Association's (CCTDA) data, the Asia Times reported that the coal used by coastal power plants at five major Chinese utilities hit 488,800 tonnes during the last week of March, more than double from a record low seen on February 10 last year.

Despite making tall speeches about the road to have a clean environment, the Chinese government reportedly plans to add coal storage facilities in 2020 to ensure stockpiles at or above 15 days' normal supply for coal-driven power plants. (ANI)

