Beijing [China], December 28 (ANI): The Chinese government has hinted at making further cuts to its free trade agreement if the Taiwanese government adheres to the path of Taiwan's independence, Taiwan News reported, citing China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesperson Chen Binhua.

Last week, China announced that it was ending the preferential tariffs for 12 petrochemical products imported from Taiwan. The lower rates were implemented after the Cross-Strait Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) was concluded between the two nations in 2010.

Ahead of the elections in Taiwan, China has started to interfere in the process by making various efforts, like inviting local politicians and imposing trade sanctions, Taiwan News reported.

Speaking about the recent ECFA measures, Chen Binhua said that if "Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities" went their own way and persevered on their Taiwan independence path, Taiwan Affairs Office will support "the relevant departments taking further action according to the rules," Taiwan News reported, citing Channel News Asia report.

Chen has linked the current ECFA issues to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government's refusal to accept the purported "1992 consensus." Leaders of DPP have called the alleged agreement a relic from the past, which they stress is no longer valid in today's geopolitical environment.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesperson Chen Binhua called DPP's refusal the key reason behind the current ECFA and other trade disputes between Taiwan and China. Notably, China's Communist Party considers Taiwan its own territory, despite never having controlled it.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has claimed that the "reunification" of Taiwan with China is "inevitable," emphasising Beijing's longstanding stance ahead of a crucial election in Taiwan next month, CNN reported.

Xi made these remarks during an address marking the 130th anniversary of the birth of Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic of China.

"The realisation of complete reunification with the motherland is an inevitable course of development, is righteous and what the people want. The motherland must and will be reunified," said Xi.

Xi's statements reiterate China's claim over Taiwan, a self-ruled island democracy, and align with his broader goal to enhance China's global power and stature. The timing is significant as Taiwan approaches a critical presidential vote, where political parties' positions on relations with China often serve as a gauge of public sentiment towards Beijing, as reported by CNN.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who has faced increased pressure from Beijing during her tenure, is widely perceived as strengthening Taiwan's unofficial ties with the United States. The leading candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party, Vice President Lai Ching-te, is currently ahead in the polls but is not favoured by Chinese officials. (ANI)

