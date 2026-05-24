World News | China-India Medical Milestone: Wuhan Doctor Executes Remote Robotic Surgery 3,000 Km Away

Wuhan [China], May 24 (ANI): Indian urologist Dr Syed Mohammed Ghouse successfully conducted a robot-assisted bladder reconnection surgery on a patient in Hyderbad while operating remotely from Wuhan, showcasing a major advancement in cross-border telemedicine and robotic healthcare cooperation between India and China, according to a news report by China Daily.

According to the news report, the surgery was completed in about 90 minutes using China-developed robotic systems and ultra-fast 5G connectivity.

Also Read | Donald Trump Jr-Bettina Anderson Wedding: Trump Family Gathers on Private Bahamas Island for Intimate Ceremony.

The development was highlighted in a post on X by the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing, who said, "Indian urologist Dr. Syed Mohammed Ghouse, stationed in Wuhan, successfully performed a robot-assisted ureteral reimplantation in just 90 minutes on a patient 3,000 km away in Hyderabad, India--thanks to China-developed robotics and 5G technology. Life-saving care, transcending borders."

https://x.com/ChinaSpox_India/status/2058057296023105680

Also Read | Who Is Bettina Anderson? Meet Donald Trump Jr's New Wife.

According to China Daily, the operation took place through coordination between doctors at Tongji Hospital and a medical team in Hyderabad. Before the surgery, doctors reviewed the patient's medical records online and mapped out the movement path for the robotic arms.

According to the news report, doctors and nurses in India administered anaesthesia and inserted robotic instruments equipped with fine surgical tools and high-definition 3D cameras. From a console in Wuhan, Dr Ghouse viewed magnified real-time 3D images and controlled the robotic arms remotely.

The report stated, "The robotic arms replicated the doctor's movements inside the patient's body. 5G transmitted the instructions within 200 milliseconds."

Medical staff in Hyderabad remained on standby throughout the procedure in case emergency intervention was needed.

The surgery was one of 26 procedures demonstrated during the 10th Congress of the Chinese Chapter of the International Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association. Five of the surgeries featured live international remote connections involving specialists from India, Brazil, Georgia, Greece and Uzbekistan.

Chen Xiaoping, director of surgery at Tongji Hospital and one of the initiators of the program, stated, according to China Daily, "a new technological revolution driven by AI, 5G and 6G communications, and robot technology is deeply integrating with the healthcare industry."

According to China Daily, "this model not only leads the global trend of medical technological transformation but also precisely aligns with the core goals of China's Healthy China 2030 initiative, which focuses on optimising the distribution of medical resources and promoting the downward flow of high-quality medical resources". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)