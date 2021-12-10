Beijing [China], December 10 (ANI): China lauded Nicaragua for cutting ties with Taiwan and making "the right choice," by restoring diplomatic relations with Beijing.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said Beijing highly appreciates this decision, Sputnik reported.

"The Government of Nicaragua recognizes and commits to abide by the one-China principle, severs the so-called 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan, resumes diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, and undertakes that it shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan. This is the right choice that is in line with the global trend and has people's support. China highly appreciates this decision," the Chinese ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, Nicaragua Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a televised announcement the government of Nicaragua declares that it recognizes that there is only one China in the world.

Nicaragua's announcement leaves a little more than a dozen countries worldwide that maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, including fellow Central American countries Honduras and Guatemala.

Although Taiwan and China have been separately governed for more than 70 years, Beijing views the democratic island of 24 million people as part of its territory and has regularly stated its aim of "reunification," despite the fact Taiwan has never been ruled by the Chinese Communist Party.

In a statement, Taiwan's foreign ministry expressed "pain and regret" at the news and said it would, in turn, sever diplomatic relations with Nicaragua, halt bilateral cooperation, and evacuate staffers from the country, reported CNN.

"The Ortega presidency disregarded the long-term friendship between Taiwanese and Nicaraguan that shared weal and woe. We are very sorry to see that," it said, referring to Nicaragua's recently re-elected leader Daniel Ortega.

Under President Xi Jinping, China has steadily ramped up its global influence and outreach. Meanwhile, recent US presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden have sought to bolster Taiwan on the world stage with large arms sales and high profile visits by US officials. (ANI)

