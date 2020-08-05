Beijing [China], Aug 5 (Xinhua/ANI): China has lodged solemn representations to the United States regarding the scheduled visit of US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to Taiwan, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing that China firmly opposes official ties between the United States and Taiwan, and the stance is "consistent and clear."

Also Read | Mumbai Rains | NDRF Shares Video After Rescuing 40 People Stuck in Two Local Trains: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

"The Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations, and the one-China principle is the political foundation of the bilateral relationship," Wang said, urging the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of three China-U.S. joint communiques, stop all forms of official exchanges with Taiwan, and handle Taiwan-related issues prudently and properly.

The US side should refrain from sending any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces so as not to seriously damage China-U.S. relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, said the spokesperson.

Also Read | China: Amid COVID-19, New Infectious Disease Caused by Tick-Borne Virus Kills 7, Infects 60 Others, Claims Report.

Wang emphasized that the one-China principle is recognised by the international community, adding any attempt to ignore, deny or challenge it will end in failure. (Xinhua/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)