Beijing [China], March 3 (ANI): China on Wednesday reported 54 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 28 were reported in Guangdong, seven in Inner Mongolia, four in Hubei, three each in Jilin and Shanghai, two in Guangxi and one each in Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Sichuan and Yunnan, Xinhua reported citing the commission's daily report.

As many as 160 imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.

A total of five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, the news agency reported citing the commission. (ANI)

