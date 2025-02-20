Beijing [China], February 20 (ANI): China on Wednesday expressed its opposition to recent developments by Vietnam in the Spratly Islands, according to Radio Free Asia.

Spratly Islands consist of more than 100 small islands or reef and are located in the South China Sea.

Also Read | Brazilian Teen Dies After 'Injecting Himself With Butterfly Remains Mixed With Water', Police Investigate Possible Online Challenge.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun reaffirmed China's claim over the Nansha Qundao, also known as the Spratlys, asserting that these islands and reefs are part of China's inherent territory.

While addressing a regular press briefing on Wednesday, Guo said, "Nansha Qundao has always been part of China's territory. Bai Jiao is part of Nansha Qundao. China opposes relevant countries' construction activities on islands and reefs they have illegally occupied."

Also Read | Elon Musk's SpaceX Makes History: Company's Falcon 9 Rocket Launches From Florida, Lands in Bahamas for First Time.

Vietnam has been actively reclaiming land in the Spratlys, including the construction of a 3,000-metre airstrip on the Barque Canada Reef. This reef, categorised as a rock under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), was first claimed by Vietnam in 1987. Since 2021, development has accelerated, with the reclaimed area more than doubling to nearly 250 hectares (620 acres) by October 2024.

According to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI), Vietnam has created a record 280 hectares (690 acres) of new land across 10 of the 27 features it occupies in the Spratlys between November 2023 and June 2024.

China had previously remained silent on these developments, despite being the first to construct artificial islands and militarise them in the South China Sea. By 2021, China had completed its "Big Three" islands--Fiery Cross, Mischief, and Subi reefs--equipped with runways and military facilities.

The Vietnamese government has said little about its work at the features apart from it is intended to protect them and provide typhoon shelter to fishermen.

Vietnam has not responded to the Chinese spokesperson's rebuke but a Vietnamese analyst said that China's first known public and official protest may stem from Beijing's disapproval of the Vietnamese leadership's 'look West' policies, Radio Free Asia reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)