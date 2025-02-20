Beijing [China], February 20 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun reiterated the country's consistent position on US-China relations and emphasised China's readiness to engage in dialogue and cooperation with the US based on "mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation."

He further highlighted China's commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and development interests, while urging the US to collaborate in implementing key agreements between the two nations to boost stable and sustainable bilateral ties.

While addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Jiakun said, "On the China-US relations, China's position is consistent and clear. We stand ready to work with the US to address each other's concerns through dialogue and consultation under the principle of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation."

He added, "In the meanwhile, we will firmly safeguard our sovereignty, security and development interests. We hope the US will work with China in the same direction, jointly implement the important common understandings between the two presidents, and promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of the bilateral relations."

Meanwhile, the update made by the US Department of State in its online fact sheet on America's relations with Taiwan has drawn flak from China, with the latter accusing the Trump administration of serious regression for its position on Taiwan, CNN reported.

As per CNN, China has accused the Trump administration of "serious regression" in its position on Taiwan, after the State Department removed a line from its website stating that the US does not support Taiwan independence.

According to CNN, the State Department dropped the phrase "we do not support Taiwan independence" as a part of the "routine" update to its online fact sheet on US relations with Taiwan last week.

The change was welcomed by Taipei but triggered one of the strongest rebukes from Beijing since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry, CNN reported that China urged the US on Monday to "immediately correct its mistakes" over the removal of the line, or risk "further serious damage" to China-US relations.

"The US State Department's revision of the list of facts regarding US-Taiwan relations represents a serious regression in its stance on Taiwan...(and) sends a seriously erroneous message to the separatist forces advocating for Taiwan independence," ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news conference, CNN reported.

"This is further evidence of the US stubbornly adhering to the erroneous policy of using Taiwan to contain China. We urge the US to immediately correct its mistakes," Guo added further.

In a statement to CNN, the State Department described the wording change as part of a standard update. "As is routine, the fact sheet was updated to inform the general public about our unofficial relationship with Taiwan," a State Department spokesperson said and also added that America committed to its "one China policy" - a line that is still stated in the updated fact sheet, as per CNN. (ANI)

