World News | China Rebuked as Czech Senate Chief Defends Taiwan Ties, Rejects Beijing's Pressure

Taipei [Taiwan], June 3 (ANI): Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil strongly pushed back against Beijing's attempts to influence Prague's foreign relations during a visit to Taiwan, declaring that China has no authority to dictate whom the Czech Republic chooses as its partners.

Vystrcil also formally invited Taiwan's Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu to visit the Czech Republic, signalling growing cooperation between the two democratic societies, as reported by The Taipei Times.

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According to The Taipei Times, speaking at a joint press conference with Han at Taiwan's legislature, Vystrcil emphasised that both Taiwan and the Czech Republic are sovereign, democratic entities capable of making independent decisions.

He stated that Prague would determine its own friendships and foreign engagements without taking instructions from external powers. His remarks came after China's embassy in Prague criticised the visit, accusing the Czech Senate leader of interfering in China's internal affairs.

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The embassy reiterated Beijing's opposition to official exchanges between Taiwan and countries maintaining diplomatic relations with China, urging Prague to adhere strictly to the "one China" principle.

However, Vystrcil rejected the criticism, noting that the Czech Republic follows its own "one China" policy rather than Beijing's interpretation of the principle. The Czech politician defended parliamentary exchanges with Taiwan, describing them as a legitimate and important component of Czech foreign policy.

He also revealed that before travelling to Taiwan, he consulted fellow senators about deepening ties with Taipei, and more than 80 per cent expressed support for stronger engagement.

Addressing concerns raised by some members of the Czech government, Vystrcil argued that cooperation between Taiwan and the Czech Republic benefits both sides economically, culturally and politically.

He further stated that democratic nations should not allow authoritarian pressure to determine their international relationships, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

Han welcomed the Czech leader's support, highlighting Prague's consistent backing of Taiwan in global forums despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Han also pointed to the launch of additional direct flights between Taipei and Prague in August as evidence of expanding trade, tourism, educational exchanges and people-to-people connections between the two partners, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)