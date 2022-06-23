Beijing [China], June 23 (ANI): China reported 13 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including three in Beijing and nine in Shanghai and one in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Regions in the past 24 hours, according to the National Health Commission's report Thursday.

A total of 18 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in four provincial-level regions, including seven in Jilin and five in Liaoning, Xinhua News Agency reported citing the municipal health commission.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Hits Out at US, EU Sanctions Against Russia at BRICS Business Forum.

As of Wednesday, 93 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after which the recovered persons' tally reached 219,454, the National Health Commission said in its Thursday report.

Wednesday saw no new COVID deaths, after which the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths stood at 5,226.

Also Read | Denmark To Offer 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Autumn, Says PM Mette Frederiksen.

Meanwhile, the authorities in China's capital have warned that a COVID-19 surge due to the bar-related outbreaks was critical and the city is gripped by the most serious outbreak since the pandemic began.

Due to the latest outbreak in Beijing, millions of people are facing mandatory testing and thousands are under targeted lockdowns, just days after the city started to lift widespread curbs that had run for more than a month to tackle a broader outbreak since late April.

The authorities announced over the weekend a "ferocious" COVID-19 outbreak linked to the Heaven Supermarket Bar, which had only just re-opened after coronavirus curbs were eased last week.

A Beijing health official last week said that the outbreak that started at a bar in Beijing is at a rapidly spreading stage and the transmission risk remains high, as per Global Times.

More cases are expected to be discovered among visitors to the bar and their close contacts, deputy director of Beijing disease control and prevention centre Liu Xiaofeng said during a press conference.

The coronavirus outbreak has raised new worries about the outlook for the world's second-largest economy.

The economic impact of the zero-COVID strategy has also dented income. Fiscal revenue fell 4.8 per cent on the year for the four months through April, according to the Finance Ministry, owing mainly to tax refunds aimed at supporting businesses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)