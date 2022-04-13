Beijing [China], April 13 (ANI): The Chinese mainland reported 1,500 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of these new local cases, 1,189 were reported in Shanghai, 233 in Jilin, 22 in Guangdong, 14 in Hainan, and 12 in Zhejiang, Xinhua reported citing the commission.

Besides the local cases, as many as 13 imported COVID-19 cases were also reported on Tuesday, according to the commission.

Tuesday also witnessed 26,525 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 26,420 local ones and 105 imported ones, Xinhua reported citing the commission.

Among the local asymptomatic carriers, 25,141 were reported in Shanghai and 852 in Jilin. (ANI)

