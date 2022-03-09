Beijing [China], March 9 (ANI): China on Tuesday reported 233 new local COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of these infections, 94 were reported in Jilin, 59 in Shandong, 17 in Shaanxi, 12 in Tianjin, 11 each in Hebei and Jiangsu and the rest were reported in other nine provincial-level regions, Xinhua reported citing the commission's daily report.

As many as 104 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, according to the commission.

No deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 15 new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, Xinhua reported citing the commission. (ANI)

