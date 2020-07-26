Beijing [China], July 26 (ANI): China on Sunday reported 46 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Sputnik reported citing the National Health Commission.

The commission said that there are 68 new asymptomatic carriers of the infection.

Twenty-two cases have been detected in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, while 13 are in Liaoning province and 11 are imported ones.

China has confirmed a total of 83,830 cases, with a death toll of 4,634. (ANI)

