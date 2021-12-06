Beijing [China], December 6 (ANI): At least 61 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the Chinese mainland on Sunday, local media reported on Monday.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 38 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.

Of the new local cases, 28 were reported in Inner Mongolia, seven in Heilongjiang, two in Yunnan and one in Hebei.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases in seven provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

"One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday," the commission added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 99,203 by Sunday, including 1,060 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 12 were in severe condition, Xinhua reported.

A total of 44 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Sunday, of whom 39 were from outside the mainland as per Xinhua. (ANI)

