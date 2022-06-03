Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], June 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that China's security cooperation with the Solomon Islands was in line with international law.

"Solomon Islands is an independent sovereign state, which has the right to sign bilateral agreements with other countries as it needs," Wang said at a joint press conference with Papua New Guinea's (PNG) Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Soroi Eoe after their meeting in Port Moresby, capital of PNG.

It is fully consistent with international law and norms in state-to-state relations, he added.

Wang said that if in the 21st century today, there is still any attempt to interfere in the domestic affairs of the Solomon Islands and dictate terms to the country, it would be disrespectful to a sovereign state.

According to the minister, the bilateral security framework agreement between China and the Solomon Islands was conducted in light of the request and need of the Solomon Islands and through consultations on an equal footing.

The agreement is aimed at assisting the Solomon Islands in maintaining social stability, Wang said, noting that China does not impose anything on anyone. "However, anytime when its friends and partners need support, China is always ready to extend a helping hand."

Wang noted that some media outlets were hyping up a regional security agreement China intends to sign with Pacific island countries and that was simply fake news. China has come to the South Pacific region to build roads and bridges and improve people's lives, not to deploy troops or establish military bases, he stressed.

China is willing to work with Pacific island countries to expand consensus on regional cooperation, not to sign any regional security agreement, Wang said. (ANI/Xinhua)

