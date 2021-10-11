Beijing [China] October 11 (ANI): Villagers from the Shanxi province of China have complained about inadequate help amid flooding and landslides in the region.

Severe rainfall together with flooding have battered North China's Shanxi province affecting more than 1.76 million people, with houses washed away in several villages, Radio Free Asia reported.

"Local residents have had scant help from ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials," Tian Yanfeng, a resident of Pu county near Shanxi's Linfen city said.

"There are a lot of collapsed houses in Gupo village and Chengguan village, the wells have collapsed, there's no water, and there is no one around to manage the situation," Tian was quoted as saying by Radio Free Asia.

Another resident battling the calamity informed that "around a third of the residents of Houdangyu village have yet to be evacuated," adding "people weren't evacuated in time, but the government isn't allowing any reporting about that".

Meanwhile, several news agencies have been devoid of reports on how local residents were affected, Radio Free Asia reported.

At least 792 people in China have either lost their lives or have been reported missing in the first three quarters of the year due to natural disasters in China.

In addition, a total of 94.94 million people have been affected in the country due to freezing weather, snowstorms, sandstorms, forest and grassland fires and marine disasters. (ANI)

