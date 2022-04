Islamabad [Pakistan], April 26 (ANI): Chinese Embassy in Pakistan condemned the blast inside the premises of a University in Karachi in which three of its nationals were among the four who were killed in Tuesday's explosion.

In a statement, China expressed condolences to the victims from both countries.

"The Embassy and Consulates General of China in Pakistan express deep condolences to the victims from both countries and sincere sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families, and will make every effort to handle the incident with the Pakistani side," the statement said, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Four people including three Chinese nationals were killed in a car explosion today around 1:52 pm in a van near Confucius Institute -- a Chinese language teaching centre at Karachi University.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the blast today.

"I am deeply grieved on the loss of precious lives including of our Chinese friends in the heinous attack in Karachi today. My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families. I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terrorism. The perpetrators will surely be brought to justice," Sharif said in a Tweet.

"Strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting Chinese teachers of Karachi University. This is yet another attack with a specific agenda of trying to undermine Pak-China strategic r'ship. We must ensure defeat of this foreign-backed agenda of our enemies," Imran Khan tweeted.

As per Geo TV, the deceased Chinese nationals have been identified as the director of the Confucius Institute Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai, and their Pakistani driver Khalid.

Last year, nine Chinese nationals were killed in a blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have arrested two men for their alleged involvement in the blasts on a bus carrying Chinese nationals in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhawa in August and in Lahore's Johar Town in the last week of June 2021.

Beijing has also stepped in to probe this bus attack. The Chinese forces were allowed to investigate this matter despite the fact that the previous Imran Khan government repeatedly stated that it won't allow foreign security set up on its land. (ANI)

