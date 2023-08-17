Manila [Philippines], August 17 (ANI): The escalating tension between China and Taiwan has become a “major concern” for the Philippine government, according to Philstar citing Manila's National Security Policy.

In the National Security Policy 2023 to 2028, the Philippine government said the Taiwan-China relations have the “potential to be the flashpoint in the region.”

It further stated that the Philippines is concerned about its economic stability, a potential influx of refugees, and the welfare of overseas populations, reported Philstar.

“Any military conflict in the Taiwan Strait would inevitably affect the Philippines given the geographic proximity of Taiwan to the Philippine archipelago and the presence of over 150,000 Filipinos in Taiwan,” it added.

China claimed that Taiwan is part of their country while the latter called itself a sovereign and independent country and not part of the former.

A few days back China vowed to take ‘strong measures’ after Taiwan's Vice President William Lai stopover at the US.

In a statement issued by the country's Foreign Ministry after Lai stopover at the US, China said, "China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the US and the Taiwan region. We firmly oppose any visit by “Taiwan independence” separatists to the US in any name or under whatever pretext, and we firmly oppose the US government having any form of official contact with the Taiwan region. China deplores and strongly condemns the US decision to arrange the so-called “stopover” for Lai Ching-te."

China called Lai a troublemaker and said that the US and the Taiwan authorities arranged for Lai to engage in political activities in the US in the name of having a “stopover”.

China also stated that Lai's action violates the one-China principle and gravely undermines the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The fact once again shows that the fundamental cause of the continued tensions in the Taiwan Strait is the Taiwan authorities’ attempt to solicit US support for “Taiwan independence” and that the US is bent on using Taiwan to contain China.

"We urge the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, deliver on its commitment of not supporting 'Taiwan independence' or 'two Chinas' or 'one China, one Taiwan', stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan, stop conniving at and supporting 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces and their separatist activities and stop fudging and hollowing out the one-China principle. China is closely following the developments of the situation and will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," it added.

In April, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian “advised” the Philippines against supporting the independence of neighbouring Taiwan if it “cares genuinely” about the OFWs based in the island, as per Philstar.

The envoy made the statement after Manila gave Washington access to more military bases, some of which are located in Isabela and Cagayan—northern provinces facing Taiwan. (ANI)

