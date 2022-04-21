Beijing [China], April 21 (ANI): As the world is slowly edging toward reducing carbon emissions, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday Beijing will boost its coal production by 300 million tonnes this year, including renovation of coal power plants and advancing an environmentally friendly approach.

"Energy is a matter of critical importance. We must plan ahead and stay prepared, and be self-reliant in ensuring energy security," Li said in a statement published on the state council's official website after a meeting held on Wednesday.

Li said that China is set to increase coal production by 300 million tonnes in 2022, as well as launch new energy projects.

"We must fully unleash the production capacity of quality coal. Government departments across the country should provide full support," Li said.

The senior Chinese official added that the country is planning to renovate coal-powered plants in order to reduce carbon emissions harming the environment and transform over 220 million kilowatts of coal-fired power in 2022.

This latest announcement runs contrary to promises made by Chinese President Xi Jinping to reduce carbon emissions.

Last fall, several Chinese provinces faced disruptions in power and heating supply, amid coal deficit and surging prices of natural gas, Sputnik News agency reported.

This put a challenge to China's commitment to start reducing carbon dioxide emissions and the use of coal, and boost the green economy.

Last April, the Chinese President confirmed the country's plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Xi also vowed that China would strictly control the growth of coal consumption during the 14th five-year-plan - from 2021 to 2025 - and gradually reduce it during the 15th five-year-plan until 2030. (ANI)

