Taipei [Taiwan], February 23 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) reported on Sunday that it had detected 11 sorties of Chinese aircraft, six Chinese vessels, and two official ships operating near Taiwan.

All of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the Taiwanese MND stated, "11 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Saturday, China launched satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, which flew over Taiwan towards the Western Pacific, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) stated.

The Taiwanese MND further said on Saturday that though their armed forces are ready to respond, this launch does not pose a threat.

In a post on X, it said, "At 8:11 p.m. (UTC+8), China launched satellites from XSLC, with the flight path over central Taiwan toward the Western Pacific. The altitude is beyond the atmosphere, posing no threat. ROC Armed Forces monitored the process and remain ready to respond."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Taiwan's MND detected eight sorties of Chinese aircraft, seven Chinese vessels, two official ships and three Chinese balloons in its territory.

Three sorties out of the eight crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. 3 PRC balloons were detected during this timeframe."

Earlier on Friday, the Taiwanese Armed Forces concluded the high-level tabletop exercise where their Defence Minister Wellington Koo Li-hsiung recognized the dedication of all participants and urged all units to continue enhancing combat readiness.

In a post on X, the MND said, "The ROC Armed Forces high-level tabletop exercise concluded successfully yesterday. Defense Minister Wellington Koo Li-hsiung recognized the dedication of all participants and urged all units to continue enhancing combat readiness for national defence operations." (ANI)

