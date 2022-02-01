Beijing [China], February 1 (ANI): China's drive to take actions against those accused of corruption even within the Communist Party continues as e former Communist Party chief of Chinese e-commerce hub Hangzhou, Zhou Jiangyong has been expelled from the party and accused of supporting "disorderly expansion" of private companies., as reported by the Star Online.

A party corruption probe into Zhou Jiangyong, announced in August last year, has been concluded and he will be handed over to prosecutors, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI)

The disciplinary watchdog also accused Zhou of engaging in "family-style corruption" by helping people to secure government contracts and tax rebates in return for "huge amounts" in bribes to him and his relatives, as noted by the Start Online.

Zhou also in 2017 helped his younger brother's digital company U-City United to win subway mobile payment system contracts in Ningbo and Wenzhou, it alleged.

After Zhou became Hangzhou's party chief in 2019, some private investors bought a portion of his brother's company at "an obviously unreasonably high price" with the aim of courting the elder Zhou, according to the programme. .

Zhou's downfall had influenced the promotions of party officials in Zhejiang - of which Hangzhou is the provincial capital - in the latest reshuffle, according to a political scientist based in Nanjing University.

Earlier, in a documentary made by state broadcaster China Central Television, the elder Zhou was accused of using his power to provide funds, land and equipment for his brother's petrochemical company, and to help his brother escape criminal punishment for polluting the environment.

