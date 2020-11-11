Toronto [Canada], November 11 (ANI): China's covert "anti-corruption" operation named Fox Hunt is attacking members of the Chinese community in Canada to curb dissent among its diaspora, according to the country's Security Intelligence Service.

The Canadian intelligence agency said these clandestine activities in Canada are part of Beijing's global campaign of intimidation that constitutes a threat to this country's sovereignty of Canadians, The Globe and Mail reported

"Certain foreign states routinely attempt to threaten and intimidate individuals around the world through various state entities and non-state proxies. These states, such as the People's Republic of China, may use a combination of their intelligence and security services as well as trusted agents to assist them in conducting various forms of threat activities," (CSIS) spokesperson John Townsend was quoted as saying by The Globe and Mail on Tuesday.

The Security Intelligence Service made the announcement less than a month following the US Justice Department charged eight individuals who allegedly participated in the same covert Chinese operation in the United States.

As per the Canadian daily, operation Fox Hunt was launched as an anti-corruption campaign that targeted wealthy citizens and corrupt Communist Party members, who had fled overseas with large amounts. However, FBI Director Christopher Wray in July revealed that Fox Hunt's primary aim now is to curb dissent among the Chinese diaspora.

Global intelligence agencies are stating that Beijing operatives are turning to pressure tactics, including harassment, manipulation, and intimidation of loved ones in China, to coerce targets into submitting to Beijing's demands.

Meanwhile, China continues to deny responsibility and has described Fox Hunt as an international "anti-corruption campaign," --- contrary to other global intelligence agencies are stating. (ANI)

