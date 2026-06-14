World News | China's Fake Integration Strategy Exposed as Taiwan Rejects Annexation Agenda

Taipei [Taiwan], June 14 (ANI): Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has sharply criticised China's approach toward Taiwan, describing it as a strategy of "fake integration and real pressure" designed to conceal China's long-term objective of annexing Taiwan, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, the criticism came after Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Huning met with senior figures from Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang (KMT) during the annual Straits Forum in Xiamen.

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During the meeting, Wang reiterated Beijing's longstanding positions, including adherence to the "one China" principle and the so-called "1992 consensus", which China continues to promote as the foundation for cross-strait relations.

According to the MAC, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has consistently imposed political preconditions on dialogue with Taiwan and refuses to recognise the reality of Taiwan's existence as a self-governing democracy.

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The council argued that this refusal remains the primary obstacle to meaningful communication across the Taiwan Strait. Wang also promoted Chinese President Xi Jinping's framework for cross-strait relations, emphasising ideological unity, economic integration, cultural exchanges, and eventual national reunification.

Meanwhile, KMT Vice Chairman Chang Jung-kung stated that support for the "1992 consensus" and opposition to Taiwanese independence would help improve cross-strait exchanges and development. The MAC expressed regret that some Taiwanese political figures continue to echo Beijing's narratives.

It warned that such actions risk deepening domestic divisions, weakening Taiwan's democratic resilience, and creating the false impression internationally that Taiwan accepts China's political conditions.

The council further noted that Xi has redefined the "1992 consensus" as recognition that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China and should work toward unification. Combined with Beijing's promotion of the "one China" principle and the "one country, two systems" model, the framework effectively leaves no room for the continued existence of Taiwan, the MAC said, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

While Beijing promotes economic integration and people-to-people exchanges, it simultaneously increases military pressure through frequent aircraft and naval incursions near Taiwan.

The council said these actions undermine regional stability and reveal the true nature of China's policy, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

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