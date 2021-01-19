Harbin [China], January 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43 asymptomatic infections on Monday, local health authorities said Tuesday.

The cases were all close contacts or secondary close contacts of earlier COVID-19 infections in Huiqi Village, Wangkui County, according to the Heilongjiang provincial health commission.

All the new confirmed and asymptomatic cases have been sent to designated medical institutions, their close contacts and secondary close contacts have been put under medical isolation, and the places they visited have been disinfected. (ANI/Xinhua)

