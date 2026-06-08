World News | China's President Xi Arrives in North Korea on First Official Visit in 7 Years

Beijing [China], June 8 (ANI): China's President Xi Jinping on Monday arrived in Pyongyang to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Chinese Xinhua News Agency reported, adding that the two leaders will reaffirm the long-standing friendship between the two neighbouring countries, pledging further development of bilateral relations.

Xi's visit comes amidst Pyongyang's deepening military ties with Moscow. North Korea and Russia had signed a mutual defence pact during Putin's visit to Pyongyang in 2024.

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The Chinese President's visit to North Korea also comes in the wake of a visit of US President Donald Trump to Beijing followed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Chinese capital city. It also comes amidst China's assertions that Japan is pursuing a "new militarism" policy, a claim that Tokyo has dismissed.

North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, who is general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, welcomed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the airport today, as per Xinhua.

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After walking down the airstairs, Xi and Kim shook hands.

Xi is on a two-day-long State Visit at the invitation Kim Jong-un. The visit is seen as a reciprocal visit to that of Kim, who was in Beijing in September 2025 to attend the military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin was also present at that event.

Meanwhile, Peng Liyuan, Cai Qi, director of the general office of the Communist Party's central committee, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi are accompanying Xi and his wife on the North Korea visit.

Ahead of his meeting today with North Korean leaders, in a signed article published on Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea, Xi stated that currently, relations between China and North Korea stand at a new historical starting point, facing new development opportunities and shouldering new missions of the times.

Xi, who is the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that "China stands ready to work with the DPRK to steer bilateral relations from a strategic perspective, keep China-DPRK relations abreast of the times, and achieve greater development of the relationship."

Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is the official name of North Korea.

"The two sides should deepen strategic communication and firmly steer China-DPRK relations in the right direction," Xi wrote.

This year also marks the 65th anniversary of the China-North Korea Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

Xi, in his article, said that the occassion should be an "opportunity to strengthen exchanges at all levels and across party, government and military institutions, implement the important consensus reached by the two sides, and add fresh impetus to the development of bilateral relations."

The two sides should strengthen strategic communication and coordination, and jointly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, Xi said, adding that the two sides should oppose hegemonism and power politics, and reject any scheme or action aimed at reviving militarism and undermining regional security and stability, Xinhua reported.

The two countries should jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolarization of the world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, implement the four major global initiatives put forward by China, and work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

Yesterday, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in a press statement issued by KCNA cited by Yonhap said that North Korea is not planning to discuss its status as a nuclear power as it considers that to be "absolutely irreversible."

Kim Yo Jong dismissed allegations by US officials that goal of North Korea's de-nuclearization was agreed upon at the Chinese-US summit last month as "baseless falsehood" and a "complete fabrication" as she said she possesses "the most accurate information about the issue."

Last month as per news reports in Yonhap, North Korea said it had conducted trials of advanced missile systems- a new multi-purpose missile launching system and a multiple tactical cruise missile weapon system. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)