Taipei [Taiwan], June 4 (ANI): Palau has continued to stand by Taiwan despite sustained pressure from China, which has allegedly used economic coercion, cyberattacks, and criminal influence operations in an effort to force Palau to sever diplomatic ties with Taipei, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, Taiwan's Presidential Office announced that Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim would travel to Palau from Saturday through Wednesday next week at the invitation of President Surangel Whipps Jr Whipps has repeatedly stated that Beijing has urged Palau to abandon Taiwan.

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Speaking in an interview in April, he said Chinese officials had directly asked his country to denounce Taiwan, a proposal his administration firmly rejected. Palau's leadership has consistently maintained that no foreign power should dictate its diplomatic relationships. China has also been accused of using tourism as a political weapon. After Palau refused to switch recognition from Taiwan to China, Beijing imposed restrictions on Chinese tour groups visiting the island nation in 2017, severely affecting its tourism-driven economy.

Chinese authorities later issued travel advisories citing safety concerns, a move Palau viewed as another attempt to undermine its economy. Beijing reportedly even promised a massive influx of Chinese tourists if diplomatic ties with Taiwan were cut, but Palau declined the offer.

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Beyond economic pressure, Palau has faced significant security threats. In 2024, hackers leaked more than 20,000 classified government documents, many relating to Palau's exchanges with Taiwan and regional military activities involving the United States and Japan. Whipps suggested that evidence pointed toward Chinese involvement, although Beijing denied any role, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

Reports have also linked Chinese-backed criminal networks to investment projects in Palau. These groups allegedly used shell companies and media influence campaigns to promote pro-Beijing narratives and lobby for a change in Palau's Taiwan policy, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)