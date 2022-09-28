Beijing [China], September 28 (ANI): Concerned over the impact of the recent report of United Nations Human Rights on China's treatment of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region on the country's economy, the permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva invited people to visit the notorious region to feel its so-called beauty.

"The door for Xinjiang is open. Welcome to visit Xinjiang to feel its beauty," Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva said at the ceremony for the photo exhibition held in Geneva.

Xinjiang, a Chinese region is notorious for its human rights violations.

A ceremony for the photo exhibition entitled "Xinjiang is a wonderful land" was held on Monday in Geneva, where representatives and senior diplomats of more than 30 countries were present.

China has been rebuked globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of community to undergo some form of forcible re-education or indoctrination.

Beijing, on the other hand, has vehemently denied that it is engaged in human rights abuses against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang while reports from journalists, NGOs and former detainees have surfaced, highlighting the Chinese Communist Party's brutal crackdown on the ethnic community, according to a report.

Since 2017, Chinese authorities have ramped up a clampdown on Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities in the XUAR through arbitrary arrests and lengthy detentions. An estimated 1.8 million members of these groups have been held in internment camps, where some experienced severe human rights abuses, torture, rape and forced labour.

Meanwhile, newly published research has provided compelling evidence that China is carrying out a slow genocide of the Uyghur population, due to Beijing's perception of the community as a national security threat.

Adrian Zenz, a senior fellow in China studies, and Erin Rosenberg, an attorney specialising in international criminal law, wrote for Foreign Policy that the five governments had declared China's actions against Uyghurs as genocide, based on evidence of systematic suppression of births.

In an upcoming peer-reviewed publication in the Central Asian Survey, Zenz presents comprehensive and compelling new evidence based on published statements and reports from Chinese academics and officials. The core message is that the Uyghur population as such is a threat that endangers China's national security.Beijing has begun suppressing Uyghur birth rates to "optimise" ethnic population ratios for counterterrorism purposes. This would reduce population growth by preventing between 2.6 and 4.5 million births by 2040 in southern Xijiang alone. (ANI)

