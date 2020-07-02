Washington DC [US], July 2 (ANI): After India banned 59 Chinese applications, the US on Wednesday (local time) said that China's aggressive stance along the India-China border is part of Beijing's aggression into other parts of the world.

"With regard to India and China, we are closely monitoring the situation. Both India and China have expressed a desire to de-escalate. We support a peaceful resolution of current situation," said Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary, during a press briefing.

Also Read | Volvo Cars Recall Nearly 2.1 Million Cars Worldwide Over Seat Belt Fatigue.

She further said, "Donald Trump has said that China's aggressive stance along India-China border fits with a larger pattern of Chinese aggression in other parts of the world. These actions only confirm true nature of the Chinese Communist Party."

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo applauded India's ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and WeChat, and stressed that the move would "boost India's integrity and national security".

Also Read | Mike Pompeo Lauds India's Decision to Block 59 Chinese Apps, Says 'Clean App' Approach Will Boost Sovereignty, National Security.

"We welcome India's ban on certain mobile apps. India's clean app approach will boost India's sovereignty and boost integrity and national security," Pompeo said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)