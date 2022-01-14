Tianjin [China], January 14 (ANI): The northern Chinese city of Tianjin reported 34 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, local media reported citing the city's health authority as saying on Friday.

According to Xinhua, as of Thursday, a total of 142 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 22 asymptomatic carriers have been logged in the latest epidemic resurgence, said the municipal health commission at a press conference held on Friday.

Also Read | Indonesia Earthquake: Quake of Magnitude 6.6 Hits Jakarta.

The Global Times earlier reported that Tianjin has cut off public transportation to other cities including trains, buses and taxis, and car-hailing service as it registered more residents with the Omicron variant.

Tianjin is the first city in the mainland to engage in a battle against cluster Omicron infections. (ANI)

Also Read | Terrorists Exploiting COVID-19 Pandemic Restrictions, Recruiting via Virtual Platforms, Says UN Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)