Beijing [China], November 15 (ANI): A travel blogger in China has been sentenced to seven months in prison for "insulting" the tombstone of PLA soldiers who died in the Galwan Valley border clash with India, local media reported on Monday.

A local court in the country's Xinjiang province also ordered Li Qixian to publicly apologize through the media within 10 days, Chinese state media tabloid Global Times reported.

Back in July this year, the Chinese blogger travelled to a cemetery located in the Karakorum Mountains in Northwest China. According to the Chinese state, Qixian first stepped on the stone base engraved with the name of the cemetery and then leaned against a monument marking the cemetery.

"He also posed next to the tomb of Chen Xiangrong, who sacrificed his life at the Galwan Valley border clash, with a smile on his face, making a pistol-like gesture toward the tombstone," according to the local investigation.

Li shared the photos on popular Chinese social media WeChat. The blogger deleted the photos but later published them on "Toutiao News", a move that was heavily criticized by Chinese netizens.

Earlier this year, a popular Chinese blogger was sentenced to eight months in prison for his comments regarding military casualties of the Galwan Valley clash with India.

Qiu Ziming, an internet celebrity with more than 2.5 million followers, on Monday received a jail term for 'defaming Chinese martyrs'. (ANI)

