Paris [France], August 9 (ANI): Chinese Embassy in France, in regard to a statement by Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna over Beijing's large-scale military drills, said that France must discern right from wrong, instead of reversing black and white and pointlessly blaming China.

A number of countries, including the United States, Australia and Japan, have condemned China's launch of ballistic missiles and urged China to immediately cease the military exercises.They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

As per a question by local media, French Minister Colonna in a call with the Foreign Minister of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi "expressed deep concern at the large-scale military exercises that the People's Republic of China has been conducting around Taiwan for several days, in particular in the face of the launch of ballistic missiles, five of which have ended their run in the area Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone" and the French Minister affirmed "full solidarity of France with Japan".

Responding to this, the Chinese Embassy said, "Taiwan is an integral part of Chinese territory. China conducts normal military exercises in waters off its own territory that are public, transparent and professional, which is in accordance with Chinese law, international law and international practice. On this issue, France and Japan should not mix things up and mislead the public."

It added that Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, despite firm opposition and repeated representations from China, has persisted in visiting Taiwan, even if it means undermining Sino-US relations, endangering the lives of 23 millions of Taiwanese, and to sacrifice the peace and prosperity in Asia-Pacific.

China blamed US and said that it was the United States that provoked and added that France must discern right from wrong, instead of reversing black and white and pointlessly blaming China.

"If she really has the will to preserve regional peace and stability, she will have to direct her criticism towards the United States, which launched the provocation."

US President Joe Biden on Monday said that he is "not worried" but "concerned" about Chinese military exercises near Taiwan, as he expressed concern over the scope of the drills.

"I'm not worried, but I'm concerned that they're moving as much as they are," Biden said while interacting with reporters today. "But I don't think they're going to do anything more than they are," he added.Biden's remarks come a week after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to the self-governed island, over which China claims sovereignty.

China is conducting a number of military exercises in the wake of Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan which angered the Asian powerhouse.Earlier, the Chinese military said it will continue drills near Taiwan focused on anti-submarine and air-to-ship strikes, according to the state media.

This comes as the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is conducting joint drills in at least six areas around the island. China is irked with the US over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which occurred last week despite warnings from Beijing.Beijing claims Taiwan as a "breakaway province," and sees visits to the island by foreign officials and dignitaries as a provocation, and a violation of the "one-China" policy.Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has appealed for international support for the self-governed island. The President said that the government and military are closely monitoring the situation."Our government and military are closely monitoring China's military exercises and information warfare operations, ready to respond as necessary. I call on the international community to support democratic Taiwan and halt any escalation of the regional security situation," the Taiwanese President tweeted. (ANI)

