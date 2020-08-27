Peshawar [Pakistan], Aug 27 (ANI): The recently inaugurated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar city of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is facing criticism by the people after the stations get flooded and witnessed water leakages during heavy rains.

Several videos are going viral on social media showing water leakages at the stations.

The BRT project is constructed by a consortium led by China Railway 21st Bureau Group and it has witnessed several accidents since its inauguration on August 13.

#BRTFlopProject is now trending on social media as people have been criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan's government for poor quality construction. BRT has not only caused traffic jams but incidents like fire at stations, buses and water leakages have occurred since its launch.

In a tweet @M73Mohammed said, #PTIGovernment @ImranKhanPTI do explain yourself as to why the #brtflopproject #BRTPeshawar is a complete disaster?? Utter disgrace!! Ouzobillah"

Rao Maaz Khalid, a Pakistani citizen also highlighted the poor construction at Islamabad Airport and said he feel ashamed after the same incident at BRT Peshawar. He tweeted, "@SHABAZGIL @AnwarLodhi where Are You Guys....?? Islamabad Airport ki vedio to Ap Log Bht Share kar Rhy Tha Ya Kyn Ni Ke Iam A Supporter of @PTIofficial But I'am Feeling Ashamed After This. itna Paisa Khana lagyaa ha Ap Logo Na Ya To Batao? #BRTFlopProject"

Adv. Shahid Nazir tweeted, "Incomplete project, record corruption & after a long wait, this is BRT Peshawar Face with tears of joy. Almost daily collision on the track, mismanagement & chaotic routine of the gift of youthias Enjoy Winking face."

The project, built at a cost of Rs 70 billion is a 27.5 kilometre-long corridor track with 31 stations and seven feeder routes stretching 62km with 146 stops to facilitate thousands of passengers every day. (ANI)

