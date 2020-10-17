Beijing [China], October 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The Chinese mainland reported 13 new imported COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,097, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Of the new imported cases, five were reported in Shanghai, four in Tianjin, two in Guangdong, and one each in Sichuan and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Also Read | Global Hunger Index 2020: India Ranks 94th in List of 107 Countries; Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal Fare Better.

Among all the imported cases, 2,851 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 246 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | US Senate Elections 2020: Polling Date, Number of Seats in Fray, Last Results and What’s at Stake - All You Need to Know.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)