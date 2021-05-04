Beijing [China], May 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of all the cases, six were reported in Sichuan, four in Guangdong, three in Shanghai, two in Shandong and one each in Jiangsu and Yunnan.

No new suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday, the commission said. (ANI/Xinhua)

