Teknaf [Bangladesh], December 5 (ANI): A Chinese smuggler was arrested in the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh along with 10,840 packets of Chinese cigarettes by the Coast Guard, a local media said on Sunday.

Yanpeng, 30, was caught after a special operation was carried out at Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) station in the sea area under Shahapari Island in Teknaf Upazila on December 4, according to the BCG.

During the operation, members of the coast guard signalled the boat to stop under suspicion of wrongdoing. Sensing the presence of the Coast Guard, the boat quickly changed direction and began to flee.

Later, Coast Guard members got hold of the boat and arrested Yanpeng with 10,840 packets of Chinese cigarettes.

The seized cigarettes and the detainee have been handed over to Teknaf Model Police Station for further legal action. A case is being prepared in this regard. (ANI)

