Tehran [Iran], September 28 (ANI): A Chinese national was killed while two others were injured in Pakistan's Karachi on Wednesday, local media reported, citing authorities.

Quoting a police official, Dawn newspaper reported that an unidentified man opened fire inside a dental clinic in Karachi's Saddar area.

Also Read | Italy General Election Results 2022: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Giorgia Meloni for Winning Polls.

SSP South Asad Raza said that one person was killed and two people were injured who were shifted to a hospital for treatment. He confirmed that the three were Chinese people.

Taking to twitter, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack. (ANI)

Also Read | China Restaurant Fire: 17 Killed, Three Injured in Changchun New Area Industrial Zone Fire (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)