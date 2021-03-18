Beijing [China], March 17 (ANI): Chinese tycoon Pan Shiyi's son is reportedly wanted by Beijing police for insulting soldiers who died in the Galwan Valley clash with India last year.

According to Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily, the Beijing Haidian District police said in a notice that a man identified as Pan Rui, 30, "insulted heroes and martyrs" in a post on China's Twitter-like Weibo on June 23 last year and created a bad influence on society.

The police investigated the incident and found it to be true.

The notice did not give the man's full name, but the Weibo accounts of Shanxi Youth News and Liaoning Communist Youth League both said it was suspected that the man was Pan Rui, whose father is the founder of building developer Soho China.

Early this month, a popular Chinese blogger with millions of followers was charged for posts regarding military casualties in the Galwan valley clash with India last June.

The authorities accused the popular blogger of demeaning military casualties of the border clash, South China Morning Post reported.

38-year-old Qiu Ziming was charged for comments that prosecutors in the eastern city of Nanjing said, "distorted facts, defamed five soldiers who defended the Chinese border, and have led to severely negative social impacts".

Last month, the Chinese military ended its months-long silence to say that four soldiers - Chen Hongjun, 33, Xiao Siyuan, 24, Wang Zhuoran, 24 and Chen Xiangrong, 18 - were killed in the conflict in the Galwan Valley in June.

Their commanding officer Qi Fabao, 41, was badly wounded.

State media had also released footage of the clash showing Qi walking with open arms towards Indian troops and trying to stop them.

Meanwhile, a Russian news agency had claimed that 45 Chinese soldiers were killed in the clashes at the Galwan Valley.

The Chinese Communist Party has long been accused of suppressing any idea that it feels could undermine its sweeping authority.

In just the past few years, the government has attempted to muzzle critics by making them disappear without a trace, ordering people to physically barge into their houses, or locking up those close to critics as a kind of blackmail. (ANI)

