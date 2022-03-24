Beijing [China], March 24 (ANI): The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 82 pips to 6.364 against the US dollar on Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 per cent from the central parity rate each trading day, Xinhua News reported today.

Also Read | India Sends 5th Consignment of 2,000 Metric Tonnes of Wheat to Afghanistan.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)