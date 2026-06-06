World News | Clandestine Midnight Hospital Run of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Sparks Outrage as PTI Slams Pakistan over Human Rights Violations

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 6 (ANI): The federal administration in Islamabad has come under severe criticism for its treatment of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, with a provincial minister accusing the central government of blatant human rights violations, Dawn reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Public Relations Minister Shafi Jan stated that the federal authorities are deliberately violating the rights of the jailed leader and his spouse by denying them necessary medical care, as well as blocking access to their family members and party leadership.

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Addressing a press conference hosted by the Insaf Doctors Forum at the Peshawar Press Club, Jan highlighted the worsening state of basic rights and health facilities under the current regime, alleging that both Khan and Bushra Bibi are being systematically deprived of proper healthcare and essential contact with their relatives despite escalating concerns over their physical well-being.

Detailing the medical neglect, Jan revealed that Khan has been suffering from a persistent eye ailment for the last four months, claiming that the former premier's vision has not fully recovered. According to the provincial minister, Khan and Bushra Bibi were covertly shifted to a hospital during the night for treatment under conditions that directly flouted established jail regulations, Dawn reported.

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He further exposed the lack of transparency by the state, noting that while PTI was informed that the medical procedure lasted three hours, no verified medical information has been shared by authorities.

Demanding an immediate halt to these restrictive measures, the minister insisted that the state allow the couple access to their personal physicians. He further called for their immediate transfer to Shifa International Hospital to ensure they receive comprehensive medical care, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, Jan exposed the stark double standards within the Pakistani political and judicial landscape, questioning the heavily skewed treatment meted out to different political leaders. He pointed out that while former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was lavishly provided with extensive facilities and unrestricted access to visitors during his time in prison, Khan is being subjected to harsh isolation and denied similar basic privileges.

Turning his focus to the subversion of the judiciary, the provincial minister stated that the federal government's arbitrary restrictions on meetings with the former premier fly in the face of explicit legal directives, amounting to direct contempt of court.

The information minister also lashed out at the federal administration over its dismal management of the state economy, pointing out that inflation and unemployment under the current regime have skyrocketed to alarming levels. He added that the frequent hikes in fuel prices have crushed the ordinary public under an unbearable financial burden.

As reported by Dawn, Jan accused the federal government of deliberate negligence and economic hostility towards the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He stated that the region is being starved of essential resources and has yet to receive the critical funds earmarked for internally displaced persons. Highlighting the financial chokehold imposed by the centre, Jan revealed that Islamabad still owes the province PKR 4.8 billion in outstanding dues.

Outlining PTI's upcoming resistance strategy against the state's heavy-handedness, Jan announced that various wings of the party are set to launch aggressive campaigns to demand the immediate release of Khan and Bushra Bibi, while fighting to secure their basic right to medical attention, Dawn reported.

He concluded by noting that party chairman-in-waiting Mahmood Khan Achakzai has been officially authorised by Khan to steer all upcoming decisions regarding anti-government protests and political strategy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)