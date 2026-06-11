World News | Clouds of War in West Asia as Kuwaiti Closes Air Space; Bahrain Jordan Report Air Raid Sirens Going off as Conflict Heats Up

Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 11 (ANI): Amid a rapidly evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain issued alerts as air defence systems intercept aerial targets.

In a post on X the Kuwaiti Army said that its air defences are currently intercepting "hostile aerial targets" and urged people to adhere to safety and security instructions.

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https://x.com/KuwaitArmyGHQ/status/2064893351011176686?s=20

Al Jazeera reported that Kuwait also closed its airspace and was responding to missile and drone attacks.

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It further observed that air raid sirens were activated again in Bahrain. Bahrain's interior ministry said that the alarm siren had been activated. and citizen were asked to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels.

Iranian state media Press TV reported that air defence systems were activated in Jordan after what it claimed were Iranian missile attacks on a US military base. The US Embassy in Jordan said, "Reports indicate missiles, drones, or rockets are in Jordanian airspace. Seek overhead cover and shelter in place immediately. Remain indoors and pay attention to local announcements and alerts. The U.S. Embassy in Jordan will continue to review the situation and provide additional information."

The key developments come as Iranian officials announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to American strikes.

CENTCOM announced in the early hours of Thursday that it carried out additional "self-defence strikes" against multiple targets in Iran, June 10, at the Commander in Chief's direction.

According to CENTCOM, these were launched against Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defence sites across Iran.

"U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters", CENTCOM said.

It added that the strikes were in response to Iran's "unwarranted and continued aggression".

Iranian media reported explosions in Sirik, Karaj and Abyek in Qazvin province, Al Jazeera reported.

Citing Iran's IRGC it further said that 18 "important" US military-related sites were targetted including the Ali Al-Salem and Ahmed Al-Jaber bases in Kuwait, and Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, as part of its response operations to US attacks.

As tensions escalate, Press TV reported that IRGC's Commander General Sayed Majid Mousavi warned US vowing to turn the region into "hell: if the US continues to threaten the security of the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)