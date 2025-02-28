Paris [France], February 28 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi delivered a keynote address on India's Strategic Overview and Regional Geo-Political Situation at Ecole De Guerre to the French Joint Staff College Course in France on Friday. He provided a comprehensive overview of India's strategic landscape and the regional geopolitical dynamics to the audience which included 98 international officers from 68 nations.

In a post on X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information wrote, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS delivered a keynote address on India's Strategic Overview and Regional Geo-Political Situation at Ecole De Guerre, to the prestigious French Joint Staff College course."

Also Read | Shark Attack: Russian Tourist Dies After Being Attacked by Sharks in Philippine Diving Spot, Another Drowns.

"He provided a comprehensive overview of India's strategic landscape and regional geopolitical dynamics to the audience which included 98 international officers from 68 countries. The session emphasised the evolving security environment, the vital role of modern armies in addressing emerging challenges and the imperative for enhanced global cooperation to ensure collective security," it added.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1895345769588142320

Also Read | Jeffrey Epstein Files Released: US Attorney General Pamela Bondi Releases First Phase of Files Related to Convicted Sex Offender, Says 'They Shed Light on His Extensive Network'.

Earlier in the day, the COAS laid a wreath at the Indian War Memorial in Neuve-Chapelle, France, honouring the brave Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during World War I.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, laid a wreath at the Indian War Memorial in Neuve-Chapelle, France, honouring the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought valiantly during World War I. Their courage, dedication and legacy are forever etched in history, inspiring generations to come," Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted on X.

"The Neuve-Chapelle Memorial stands as a powerful symbol of India's long-standing commitment to global peace, serving as a poignant tribute to the fallen soldiers and a reminder of their enduring bravery," it added.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1895300686155288697

On Thursday, General Upendra Dwivedi was shown a live firing demonstration by the Scorpion Division at Carpiagne near Marseille.

Taking to X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information wrote, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS during his ongoing official visit to France, today was shown a live firing demonstration by the Scorpion Division at Carpiagne near Marseille. The firing showcased an integrated firing by the newly inducted Jaguar, Griffon and Serval vehicles followed by equipment display."

He also visited the Airbus Facility at Marseille where he was briefed on cutting edge aviation technology, defence systems and aerospace engineering that Airbus has pioneered.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS visited the Airbus Facility at Marseille where he was briefed on cutting edge aviation technology, defence systems and aerospace engineering that Airbus has pioneered. This visit underscores the Indian Army's commitment to leveraging global aerospace innovations to enhance operational capabilities and strengthen defence preparedness, especially in the rotary wing aviation," Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted on X.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1894723466395283800

During his visit, General Dwivedi also visited the French Army's 3rd Division at Fort Ganteaume, where he was briefed on its role and plans for joint training between India and France, including Exercise SHAKTI, which is scheduled to take place in France later this year.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1894622702465400869

General Upendra Dwivedi is on a four-day visit to France from February 24 to 27. In an official statement, Ministry of Defence stated, "General Dwivedi's visit aims to strengthen the military collaboration between India and France, exploring new avenues of cooperation and enhancing strategic partnerships between the two nations' armed forces." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)